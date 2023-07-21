Reasons for the US Navy to turn around and beg Congress to let it keep all its Virginias are easy to imagine. If it's running overage subs, unexpected breakdowns are more likely. Accidents happen - even prangs. A US submarine ran into an underwater mountain in 2021 and is taking at least five years to fix. In 2012 a young shipyard worker who wanted to knock off early lit a fire in a sub he was helping to repair. It was a write off (and he got 17 years).