Jake Barrett faces sentencing in ACT Supreme Court for fatal Barton Highway crash

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 2:30pm
Jake Barrett leaves court on Friday. Picture by Hannah Neale
Whether a truck driver who ran a red light and killed a man was due to "momentary inattention" is of "critical significance" in deciding if he will spend time behind bars, a court has heard.

