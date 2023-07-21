Other priorities for this community include that all states and territories ban unnecessary medical procedures on intersex children without their consent (as the ACT has just done), that all states and territories ban conversion practices that seek to change or suppress a person's sexual orientation or gender identity (as Victoria, Queensland and the ACT have done) and to protect LGBTIQ+ people from discrimination by religious schools and other faith-based organisations (as Tasmania and Victoria have done, and as Queensland has announced it will do).