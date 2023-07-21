The USS Canberra, named after Australia's capital city, was commissioned in Sydney on Saturday, becoming the first US ship to enter service at a foreign port.
Australia's HMAS Canberra escorted the USS Canberra into the harbour city on Tuesday after a month-long journey from its home base in San Diego.
The US ship officially entered service with a historic ceremony at Garden Island, featuring a blend of Australian and US traditions.
Named after the first HMAS Canberra, which was sunk during World War II, the vessel is only the second US naval ship to be named after a non-American city.
The only other time a US ship has held a foreign city's name was its predecessor, the USS Canberra, launched in 1943 during Franklin D Roosevelt's war-time presidency.
The USS Canberra's Commander William Ashley thanked the builders who he said had given the navy a "great ship".
"She handles like a dream and meets every mission she was intended for," he said.
Comm Ashley said the naming of the USS Canberra further strengthened the bonds between Australia and the US as he also praised his crew.
"The crew that you just saw bring this ship to life is one of the best I've ever served with during my 30 years in the navy," he said.
"They look out for each other, they love this ship and they pour their blood, and sometimes tears, into her."
The commissioning was an opportunity to reflect on the shared history, friendship and cooperation between Australia and the United States, Minister for Defence Richard Marles said.
"Australians can be proud that this ship, designed in Western Australia by local industry and named after HMAS Canberra, is being commissioned here for the first time in the history of the United States Navy," he said in a statement on Saturday morning.
"It is a privilege to witness our two navies come together at Fleet Base East today for this historic occasion."
Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond AO said the Royal Australian Navy was privileged to share in the proud moment "alongside our allies and friends in the United States Navy".
"The connection between our navies, forged in battle during the Second World War, is reflected in the name USS Canberra," he said.
A procession of Australian and US Navy officers in Canberra will mark the ship's commissioning on Sunday.
