The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

USS Canberra's commissioning in Sydney a historic event for Australia and the United States

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 22 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The USS Canberra, named after Australia's capital city, was commissioned in Sydney on Saturday, becoming the first US ship to enter service at a foreign port.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.