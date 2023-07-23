The Canberra Times
Toby Greene stars as GWS Giants defeat Gold Coast Suns in Manuka AFL clash

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 23 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:00pm
Toby Greene kicks for goal in GWS' commanding victory over the Suns at Manuka Oval. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Toby Greene kicks for goal in GWS' commanding victory over the Suns at Manuka Oval. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

GWS Giants coach Adam Kingsley is confident the team will turn Manuka Oval into a fortress after Sunday's drought-breaking victory.

