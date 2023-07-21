Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was proud of his side after their fightback to force golden point against the Warriors, but said it never should have been so close.
At the post-match press conference following Canberra's pulsating 21-20 defeat to New Zealand in Auckland, Stuart argued that Sebastian Kris and the Raiders were robbed of a penalty try.
"It should have never gotten to golden point in regards to that decision before half-time with Seb Kris' no-try," Stuart said.
"It was a high shot and it should have been a penalty try. It shouldn't have even gotten to golden point."
The Raiders were trailing 8-6 when Kris was denied a near-certain try off a Jamal Fogarty chip kick.
Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak came flying in to defend and the Kiwi star disrupted Kris as he began to dive with the ball down to the try-line, landing a glancing blow to the fullback's face with his left arm.
Kris dropped the ball immediately and the try was denied.
The Bunker reviewed the play immediately however they found no fault in Watene-Zelezniak's tackle attempt and ruled that it was simply a Raiders knock-on.
To rub salt into the wound, in the last two and a half minutes of the first half that remained, the Warriors managed to work it up the other end and score for a 14-6 lead at the break.
Stuart did not want to disrespect the Warriors or coach Andrew Webster whom he worked with during a past stint at Parramatta, but reiterated his belief that it was an incorrect call.
"It is what it is. It's the rules of the game," Stuart said.
"Getting hit in the head when you're over the goal-line to score a try and you drop it... they're the rules of the game too."
Despite the tough one-point defeat, Stuart was enthused by the effort shown from his Raiders, especially with their backs against the wall at one point facing a 14-point deficit.
"That was probably the greatest example of people witnessing why I love coaching this footy team," Stuart said.
"They're so tough and there's no give-up in them.
"I thought we played a really good game of football against a good team."
The squad return home to Canberra next Saturday for a round 22 clash against the Knights in what is a double-header with the NRLW Raiders.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.