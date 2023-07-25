The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Restaurant review: Brunello is a lovely mix of Italian and Spanish style, with an extensive wine list

By Chris Hansen
July 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anatra, roast duck, parsnip, lentils, amarena jus, Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Anatra, roast duck, parsnip, lentils, amarena jus, Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Arriving at Brunello on a Saturday night, we feel like we could have just stumbled upon a stunning little wine bar in a holiday destination such as Majorca or the Amalfi coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.