Natalie Siegel-Brown, Romlie Mokak | Only four Closing the Gap targets on track to be met

By Natalie Siegel-Brown, Romlie Mokak
July 26 2023 - 5:30am
The results are in, and they are not great. The Productivity Commission recently reported that some life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are the same as before, some have marginally improved and a number are worse, like children being removed from the care of their family, adults incarcerated and people dying by suicide. Only four of the 19 targets in the National Agreement on Closing the Gap are on track to be met.

