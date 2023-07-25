Governments acknowledged this a while back. They recognised that we could keep lurching along, seeing some things get worse, some things stay the same, and some get marginally better. But in 2020, they rejected the status quo and jointly signed a new national Agreement on Closing the Gap with the Coalition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peak organisations. In it, they committed to transform their agencies and partner and share decision-making with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in intentional and lasting ways. They said they would find and eliminate racism from all government decisions, policies and practices. And they would be publicly accountable for their performance.