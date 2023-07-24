The Canberra Times
'No more help', Chalmers' tough message for households

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 24 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 3:40pm
The federal government is "not currently working on" a new package of living cost relief despite expectations the budget surplus will exceed $20 billion, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has warned.

