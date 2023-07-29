The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Review: Alcarras is an immersive drama about a farming family.

By Jane Freebury
July 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alcarras. M, 120 minutes, subtitled. Four stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.