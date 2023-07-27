At Majura Primary School on a sunny winter's afternoon, one student is tossing scraps into the compost, as chooks scratch among the vegetable beds and worm farm, while other students check in on how the herbs are growing in the greenhouse.
In the school kitchen, there are shelves of jars with labels showing everything from eggplant pickles to raspberry jam.
Bottled semi-dried tomatoes are on the counter. The scrumptious smell of just-cooked pizza is still heavy in the air.
Everything in the kitchen has been made from produce from the school garden. By the students.
At Majura Primary, the children are guided by garden specialist Philippa Lawrence kitchen specialist Siobhan Palmer.
Children are taught how to grow their food in the gardens and then cook it in the school kitchen.
And it's a big part of the reason Majura Primary is the inaugural winner of the Market Munchies school grants campaign, presented by the Capital Region Farmers Market.
The farmers market, which is run by the Rotary Club of Hall, presented Majura Primary with a $1500 grant on Wednesday to use on their own food or garden programs "to educate the school's students on the importance of eating locally grown fresh food and supporting local farmers and producers".
Rotary Club of Hall members Yvonne Robson and John Kenworthy joined a special assembly for the presentation of the award.
Three schools were in the running for the first grant - Majura Primary, Margaret Hendry School in Taylor and Florey Primary School. The public voted onsite at market over four Saturdays last term.
Market manager Sarah Power said due to the "overwhelming response of votes received", the total amount of grants was increased.
"It was such a close call between Majura Primary School and Margaret Hendry School, that both schools were granted $1500. Florey also received $250," she said.
"The Capital Region Farmers Market started the Market Munchies to be involved with our community and connect the kids and students directly with the food that our farmers are bringing into the market and encourage them to grow their own food and use it in their kitchens or food programs, just like here at Majura Primary School."
Year Five students Anna Bint and Tom Sebbens love being in the garden and kitchen - Tom even likes weeding.
"In kitchen, I like making lots of new foods and trying them," Anna said.
Tom agreed.
"In kitchen, I like trying to make, and challenging myself, to make different foods," he said.
Majura plans to use its grant money to invest in more Australian edible plants - aka bush tucker - in the school garden.
"So we can have enough produce to use in the kitchen program so the children can just become familiar with the Australian ingredients and they start to become the norm in everyday cooking," Philippa said.
Siobhan was thrilled to see what the children came up with in the kitchen with the bush tucker produce.
"I love that idea that these herbs and spices that are native to our country, and all Australians, are going to be a regular Australian item and we're the start of that," she said.
"It's very exciting. We're very happy to have won the award," Philippa said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.