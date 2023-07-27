The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Universities Australia defends move to dump government-funded consent campaign

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated July 27 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Universities Australia has defended a move to dump a federal government-funded consent campaign during an inquiry into Australia's sexual consent laws on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.