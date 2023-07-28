The Australian Antarctic Division's operating budget will decrease by $25 million in the next financial year, though the government says there will be no APS job losses.
Division head Emma Campbell informed staff earlier this month the department's operating budget would reduce by 16 per cent in the 2023-2024 financial year. It has a total operating budget of $208.9 million.
In the email, seen by The Canberra Times, Ms Campbell wrote that the division "would need to trim our planned activities to meet our budget". She said no decisions had been made on cuts, but identified that reductions were being considered for the division's season plan, spending on consultants, contractors and labour hire.
The agency could reduce its spending on contractors, including by converting some of those positions to APS roles, she wrote in the internal email.
The Australian Antarctic Division (AAD), which has bases in Antarctica and Kingston, Tasmania, sits under the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
A departmental spokesperson said the $25 million funding drop was largely due to funding for Australia's Antarctic icebreaker, RSV Nuyina, ending.
"The $25 million difference in funding between last year (2022-23) and this year (2023-24) is predominantly due to the cessation of a terminating budget measure relating to the Nuyina," the spokesperson said.
"The AAD received temporary funding for additional shipping in the commissioning of the Nuyina.
"As is normal practice, the Australian Antarctic Division of DCCEEW is currently reviewing options for achieving its capital and operational priorities within its allocated budget.
"There will be no job losses.
"As the division goes through the standard process of prioritising spending within allocated budgets, we will review any fixed-term employment contracts. The focus will be on finding areas where work performed by those on fixed-term contracts can be incorporated into the work of ongoing staff.
"The AAD will continue to deliver outcomes for Antarctica while developing a positive culture and ensuring a safe work environment."
Liberal senator for Tasmania Jonathon Duniam called the $25 million drop "a massive blow to Hobart's Antarctic science community and our nation's reputation as a world leader in Antarctic science".
"The morale of our Antarctic science program and the amazing people that work at the AAD have taken a massive hit at the hands of Tanya Plibersek and the Labor government," Senator Duniam said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Tasmanian Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson said he had heard "a number of concerns expressed about science programs in the Antarctic being cancelled because of these budget cuts".
"There's never been a more important time to increase Antarctic science funding. Scientists are currently warning of a reduction in Antarctic sea ice equivalent to a once every 7.5 million year event," Senator Whish-Wilson said in a statement.
The AAD is still in the process of responding to a damning independent review of its culture, in which 15 per cent of the 236 people surveyed said they had experienced sexual harassment during their time at the Antarctic division, while 34 per cent reported they had been bullied.
Conducted by former Swimming Australia chief executive Leigh Russell, and released in April, the review found the division must urgently increase psychological safety.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
