The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian Antarctic Division looks to cut costs after $25 million funding drop

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated July 28 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Australian Antarctic Division's operating budget will decrease by $25 million in the next financial year, though the government says there will be no APS job losses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.