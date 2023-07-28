For 40 years, volunteers at Radio 1RPH have been turning print into sound.
Each day, they read from newspapers, magazines, journals, books and community newsletters to keep people who are visually impaired informed and entertained. As well as others who just enjoy listening in.
Robert Altamore, who sits on the radio station's management committee, said the service started in 1983 but the first broadcast was not until 1985. It now had about 120 volunteers.
The station also broadcasts a number of special one-off programs through the year, including commemorations of Remembrance Day and Christmas and Easter programs.
The radio reading service had also expanded to now encompass Canberra on 1125AM, Wagga Wagga on 89.5FM and Junee on 99.5FM.
Long-time volunteers were invited to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the service with a morning tea at Government House with Governor-General David Hurley and Linda Hurley.
"Four decades of amazing service to the community; four decades of many and varied contributions by Radio 1RPH staff and volunteers, past and present," Mr Hurley said.
"Yours is a rich and proud history - 40 years this year. You have come a long way since the station first broadcast from 43 Cowper Street, Ainslie, in 1985.
"These days, from the Gungahlin studios, 1RPH is part of a national network of radio-reading services broadcasting in all Australian capital cities and in regional centres in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.
"Today, we celebrate. We celebrate Radio 1RPH's 40th anniversary and we celebrate its people.
"Particularly its people - the staff and volunteers - because they (you) are the ones who create the programs, bring them to life and enrich the lives of listeners."
Robert Altamore said the morning tea had been special.
"We're very pleased to have had this occasion and to have the support of the Governor-General," he said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
