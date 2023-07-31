The Prime Minister has defended his government's commitment to tackling climate change but insists they "can't just flip the switch" amid calls for a more ambitious response to the escalating crisis from the crossbench.
Warringah MP Zali Steggall, with nine independent crossbenchers, penned a letter to Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen, calling on the government to take urgent action on warming temperatures, including by developing a national adaptation plan and ceasing approvals for new fossil fuel projects.
Several MPs have also thrown their support behind independent ACT senator David Pocock's proposal to legislate a duty of care on the government to consider the impact of climate harm on young people.
The private senator's bill, to be introduced on Tuesday, will seek to address a gap in the legislative framework exposed by a 2022 Federal Court full-bench ruling that the government did not owe children protection from harm caused by climate change.
Speaking to reporters with members of the crossbench on Monday, independent MP for Mackellar Sophie Scamps praised Senator Pocock's bill, saying it will bring "long-term decision-making" for future generations.
Wentworth MP Allegra Spender said the government was not providing enough support for young people, who in her electorate were "red hot angry" about a number of issues, including climate action.
During House question time on Monday, Ms Spender questioned whether Mr Albanese agreed with Guterres' assessment and why the government has continued to approve coal mines while lagging on other climate and environment action.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has given the go-ahead to three coal mines in recent months.
Mr Albanese said he agreed with the science and insisted the government was taking action, including by legislating a 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050, but "these things take time".
"You've had a decade of denial, you can't just flip the switch," he said. "You need to make sure that people continue to have access to reliable energy and we are doing so whilst we're transitioning in a way that is in the interest of Australia."
But Ms Steggall and other crossbenchers say that's not enough, with a 43 per cent emission reduction by 2030 not consistent with keeping warming below 2 degrees.
Speaking alongside the independent MPs on Monday, Climate Council chief executive Amanda McKenzie warned they anticipated "bad bushfire seasons" ahead and the country was not "adequately prepared".
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
