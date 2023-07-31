Peter Dutton has backed Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo as a "first-class public servant" while pushing back on the Albanese government by offering to participate in any integrity inquiry into allegations of bribery in offshore detention contracts.
The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed Australia's offshore processing regime was marred by millions of dollars of suspect payments directed to local politicians in Nauru and Papua New Guinea. Subsequently, the Australian Federal Police said in an answer to a question on notice that it briefed Mr Dutton in 2018 on a bribery investigation one month before the department entered into a new contract.
The Opposition Leader has just returned from leave for the return of Federal Parliament after the winter break, so he attempted on Monday to get on the front foot over a growing controversy surrounding his time as Home Affairs Minister in the Turnbull and Morrison Coalition governments.
Mr Dutton said he would be happy to be referred to the new National Anti Corruption Commission (NACC) or any other inquiry, but said if a referral was to happen it would be a political stunt.
"It's a complete nonsense," he said in Canberra.
"So if there are matters to be referred to the minister has legitimate concerns around the conduct of any individual, I would be happy to co-sign a letter with the Prime Minister to refer to them to the NACC and allow them to conduct their own investigation.
"There's been some commentary around the briefing that I received. I checked my records. I don't have any record in my office of having received the briefing on that matter. I note the response from the Australian Federal Police to the question on notice, they don't have any detail of information that was alleged to be provided to me.
Mr Dutton also insists he had no memory "at all" of the briefing regarding the individual, Mozammil Gulamabbas Bhojan, and as minister, he had "no involvement in procurement."
"As minister, I have no involvement whatsoever in relation to contract negotiations, the execution of the agreements. And that's true for all of the predecessors back in 2012," he said.
"But what I do know is the procurement arrangements that operated when I was minister are the same as operated when Brendan O'Connor was minister, when Tony Burke was minister and if that's the case then refer the whole period. I have nothing to hide in relation to the matter."
It comes as the most recent Coalition Home Affairs minister, the soon to retire Karen Andrews reportedly took a swing at Mr Pezzullo for running a "dysfunctional" department and centralising power in his office.
The Home Affairs department is undergoing an overhaul under the Albanese government as it held, in the current Minister Clare O'Neil's view, "a much too narrow lens of domestic security" under the former government.
Mr Dutton referred questions to the department and accused the Labor government of playing games and Ms O'Neil of being at "loggerheads with the secretary of her department."
"If she wants to sack the secretary of the Department of Home Affairs she should speak to the Prime Minister about that, but having this tit for tat I feel like I'm in the crossfire," he said.
"My experience in Home Affairs from Mike Pezzullo down through to those officers who were involved in the liaison with Papua New Guinea with Nauru is it that they are first-class public servants and I was very well served.
"And I think that's been the experience frankly of Chris Bowen and Tony Burke and Brendan O'Connor and if there are allegations to make in relation to departmental officers or third parties they're probably investigated by the NACC."
The Canberra Times does not suggest Mr Dutton was involved in the contract decision.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
