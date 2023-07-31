Population changes since the last big redistribution give rise to a constitutional requirement that Victoria and NSW each lose a seat and Western Australia gains one. If the full redistribution is not complete, in NSW and Victoria the two contiguous electorates with the smallest number of voters are amalgamated into one. In NSW that is most likely Warringah and Wentworth - so goodbye one Teal. In Victoria it will most likely be Higgins (Teal) and an electorate next to it or possibly Wills (Labor) and an electorate next to it.