When Jane Fonda and friends took off on a racy trip to Tuscany in the second Book Club movie, it at least had some oomph while we were wondering who had had cosmetic work done and who hadn't. In The Miracle Club, Kathy Bates looks the part of a battle-worn mother and grandmother. Every one of the 89 years of Dame Maggie Smith's life is stamped in every crease and fold of her face. Laura Linney, whether she has had work done or not, is always interesting to watch.