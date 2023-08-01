I have the advantage of working in one of the world's leading universities where I am able to ask questions and hear the thoughts of thousands of leading scholars over the course of each year. I have spoken to many policy, legal and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander experts from across the university and the country to get a better understanding of the proposed Voice and its potential benefits and challenges. For me, the case is now clear; there are many reasons to vote "yes", and no compelling reason to vote "no" in the upcoming referendum. And I will be voting "yes".