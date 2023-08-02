A plan to build two new towers in Belconnen, including one that would be 27-storeys tall, has been released for public feedback.
The towers would house about 285 apartments and would be built on the corner of Cameron Avenue and Eastern Valley Way in the town centre.
Developer NDH, a joint venture partnership between Evri Group and KDN Group, has released the plans for community consultation, ahead of submitting a development application.
Currently an open-air car park, block 14, section 45 Belconnen would be redeveloped with two buildings above a four-level basement car park.
The 19- and 27-storey towers would step down in height to allow more sunlight into the development, Evri Group development manager Rob Speight said.
"It does good things for solar access, view to sky and all of those positive things, rather than putting two very tall towers on that site," he said.
The proposal marks the second stage of the Linq development by NDH, which was completed in about 2014.
Mr Speight said there was previously a lot of competition in the market, which halted the stage two plans.
But there was a gap in the market now, and Belconnen town centre had changed significantly.
"Since then, we've seen a real change in the nature and the character of this area; it's much more urban," Mr Speight said.
The development will prioritise space for deep-root planting zones and landscaped gardens for residents.
There will also be a small piazza on the Cameron Avenue side and one commercial retail tenancy.
The group is exploring a different approach to how the car parks would be divided up between units.
The development would adhere to the required amount of car parks, which is one per one-bedroom unit and 1.5 car parks per two-bedroom unit, however each apartment would only be allocated one space, regardless of its size.
Remaining car parks could then be controlled and licensed by body corporate.
"Rather than us gaining to understand how buyers and tenants into the future will use their cars, why don't we just give everyone one and let the residual be licensed on a fee-for-service basis going forward?" Mr Speight said.
"This is about creating ultimate flexibility for people into the future."
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
A recent amendment to the Unit Titles (Management) Act 2011 allows for subleasing of the common property of a units plan, under certain circumstances.
Mr Speight this amendment could allow for the car park leasing system to work and, in turn, generate revenue for the owners corporation.
The group engaged Stewart Architecture, which also worked on Linq stage one, for design.
Opting for a solid facade over a glass exterior would offer something "distinctly Canberran", KDN Group director George Katheklakis said.
"The architecture, the style is something that probably a lot of people might recognise, but has been missing for a long time, especially in these taller towers which tend to lean towards glass and reflectivity," he said.
Upon completion of community consultation, the developers hope to achieve development approval in early 2024 and engage a builder immediately.
Following on from this stage the group has plans for stage 2B, which would include two nine-storey buildings, the plans showed.
Another three buildings are planned in Linq stage three, including another 27-storey tower.
Public consultation closes on Friday, August 18.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.