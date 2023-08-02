The owner of failed hospitality business Pialligo Estate sold his Braddon home for $2.35 million on Saturday.
The "grand and sophisticated" house at 11 Farrer Street, Braddon has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
It was owned by John Anthony Russell through company Llessur Pty Ltd.
However, the ACT Revenue office has first dibs on the sale of the property, the title search shows.
"If taxes associated with a property are unpaid, the Commissioner for ACT Revenue has a charge on the land," the ACT Revenue Office explains on its website.
"The charge takes priority over a sale or mortgage."
This means the government will be paid out what they are owed before the bank and any owners.
Mr Russell is sole director of liquidated companies Pialligo Estate Operations and Pialligo Market Grocer.
Pialligo Estate Operations owes more than $10 million to creditors, including $4 million to the Australian Tax Office.
Mr Russell purchased the Braddon house in 2001.
The inner city abode, which was sold by Paul Corazza from the Independent Gungahlin, featured in The Canberra Times' allhomes lift out on July 22 as "home of the week".
"This full-sized four-bedroom home is as grand and sophisticated as any Inner North home and boasts a mix of lavish indoor and outdoor living areas," the article said.
"The rumpus room is more of an entertaining gazebo with a fitted-out bifolding kitchenette that opens onto the deck and backyard. It includes a built-in barbecue, Miele oven, steamer and drawer warmer, integrated fridge and dishwasher.
"The main bedroom is more of a sanctuary with tranquil garden views. It has a built-in wardrobe and an en suite as well as a beautiful outdoor shower with dual rain heads reminiscent of a lavish retreat."
Five companies had caveats on the house, the title search shows.
A caveat is a declared interest in land, according to Access Canberra. Any person or corporation can claim they have an interest in land without that being verified.
One company with a caveat is also listed by liquidators as being owed $426,000 by Pialligo Estate Operations.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
