Failed hospitality business Pialligo Estate may have shown indicators of insolvency five years before it closed, liquidators say.
Pialligo Estate Operations went into liquidation on April 8, 2023.
RSM Australia Partners Frank LoPilato and Jonathon Colbran issued a report to creditors following a three-month investigation.
Creditors are individuals, organisations and businesses owed money by the collapsed business.
"Based on the liquidators' investigations to date, they have formed the view that the company exhibited indicators of insolvency from at least 30 June 2018," liquidators said in a statement.
"They will provide their preliminary findings on this and other matters to ASIC for the regulator's review and determination of any next steps."
Unsecured creditors, meaning any person or organisation owed money without having any assets held as collateral, are owed $8.5 million.
This does not include money owed to secured creditors or employee entitlements.
The company Pialligo Estate Operations failed because of its inability to sustain ongoing trade losses or pay tax debts, liquidators said.
This was exacerbated by COVID-19, staffing shortages and fires in 2016 and 2017.
The Australian Tax Office was owed $4.1 million.
Company director John Russell had been assisting liquidators with their investigations, Mr LoPilato said.
"While the liquidators are only investigating the affairs of Pialligo Estate Operations, we have noted that this company is one of a number of entities within the Pialligo Estate Group of companies,'' he said.
"To provide an informed opinion on the nature of any transactions that occurred between Pialligo Estate Operations and these companies, further investigations would be required, and a reconciliation of all company accounts undertaken which would require funding from creditors.''
Unsecured creditors are unlikely to receive anything, liquidators said.
"Pialligo Estate Operations had limited assets once the business ceased trading, other than sundry building equipment, such as kitchen equipment, which has limited commercial value on its own," they said in a statement.
Creditors will not get a cent from the sale of the property the business operated on, despite an estimated value of more than $30 million.
About $883,000 worth of employee entitlements, not including superannuation, is able to be paid out to 119 former workers under a federal government scheme.
As of Saturday, 61 former employees had lodged claims under the scheme, liquidators said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
