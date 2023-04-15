One of 110 couples left thousands out of pocket by Pialligo Estate's collapse says revelations about the scale of the venue's debts suggest it was "acting in absolutely poor faith".
The Canberra Times revealed on Thursday Pialligo owes creditors more than $6 million.
Groom-to-be Jim Arnold and his fiancee Ashleigh paid Pialligo $7250 on March 6 to secure a September wedding.
This was on top of a previous deposit of $3650 they paid in February.
"They were happy to take our money, they were happy to send us updated menus, even though they knew how much trouble they were in," Mr Arnold said.
"It was supposed to be the best day of our lives and they have not done anything in support of that.
"I don't know who to hold responsible, I only know that the business was acting in absolutely poor faith up to the absolute last minute, which is disgusting."
They are very unlikely to see their $11,000 again, with liquidator Frank Lo Pilato saying it seemed there was "insufficient money to pay a dividend to creditors including those customers who had paid deposits".
Mr Arnold said he and his partner of eight years had saved up the money for their dream wedding, which he wanted to be the best day of their life.
The couple, who are based in the United States, are having a Canberra wedding to be close to Ashleigh's family.
Friends and family from overseas had already bought tickets and booked accommodation.
"We had a lot of people that were coming from overseas who had already bought tickets, and now I'm dealing with the feeling of guilt and shame and regret because of our venue falling out from under us," Mr Arnold said.
"So it wasn't just financial, it was an overall pain, and stress and fear."
He said there was a "red flag" before the business went under, because the event planner mistakenly booked them on the wrong date.
The couple were told the original date was no longer available.
"In hindsight, I wish that we would've not been available to move it, I wish we would've taken that as exit," Mr Arnold said.
"We were too kind and too flexible [and] instead of taking that as a sign to move out we kept moving forward them."
The liquidators said more than 200 staff members are also believed to be owed money.
"There were plenty of people who we were interacting with who woke up one day and didn't have a job anymore," Mr Arnold said.
As the company went into liquidation, and not voluntary administration, former staff can to apply to the Fair Entitlements Guarantee scheme.
Mr Arnold and his bride-to-be found another Canberra venue, which he described as extremely supportive. They are even getting married on the same weekend.
"Despite all of the grossness of what did occur, the Canberra events ecosystem [and] community has been nothing but beautiful," he said.
"[We] are trying to still ensure that this is going to be the best day of our life and it's not overshadowed by this financial event."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
