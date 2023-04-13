The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Pialligo Estate owes more than $6 million to customers, staff, ATO, suppliers, liquidator RSM Australia Frank Lo Pilato says

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 13 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alli Watson and Andrew Glynn, who were going to get married in October at Pialligo Estate, are unlikely to get their money back. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Alli Watson and Andrew Glynn, who were going to get married in October at Pialligo Estate, are unlikely to get their money back. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The 110 customers whose weddings were cancelled are unlikely to get their deposits back, liquidators of failed venue Pialligo Estate have warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.