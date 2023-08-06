The Canberra Times
Assistant Minister Patrick Gorman praises robodebt 'public service heroes'

Miriam Webber
Karen Barlow
By Miriam Webber, and Karen Barlow
August 7 2023 - 5:30am
Patrick Gorman does not want to see public service "heroes" forgotten, as the bureaucracy attempts to win back public trust in the wake of the findings on the "crude and cruel" robodebt scheme.

