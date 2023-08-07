But it is worse. At the turn of the century, the federal government began to withdraw from service provision - especially in health and education - and handed it over to the private sector. But the private sector is much less efficient. Private health loses about 15 per cent in administration; Medicare loses about 3 per cent. Billions are poured into private education, yet our international education rankings plummet. We are not spending the money on real education, but on chapels and swimming pools.