The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Zoë Wundenberg | Inclusiveness must be more than hollow words

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
August 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Othering' people with disabilities is the last approach governments, and society, should be taking. Picture Shutterstock
'Othering' people with disabilities is the last approach governments, and society, should be taking. Picture Shutterstock

On August 3, Wodonga mum Cynthea Dodson wrote an open letter to Victoria's Premier Dan Andrews and Minister for Education and Women Natalie Hutchins about the cuts being made to the Visiting Teacher Service. Ms Dodson's daughter Zoe, 7, is legally blind and she depends on this program to help her learn how to use the resources and tools available to her to help her gain independence, a meaningful education and, hopefully, employment, when she grows up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.