A crucial technique of kitchen organisation in France is the concept of "mise en place", which means "everything in its place". Chefs spend many hours washing, cutting and measuring ingredients in the time before service. If this is done correctly and precisely, it's just down to the technique, execution and seasoning of the dish to make the magic happen. Owner-chef Clement Chauvin has been working his whole life to ensure that everything is "in its place". Hailing from Lyon, France, he arrived in Canberra with an exceptional cooking pedigree, which included working under Nicolas Lebec, Gordon Ramsay and Matt Kemp. Clement wears his heritage on his rather buff sleeve, and you can feel his genuine pride that you have chosen to dine at his restaurant.