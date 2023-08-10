The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Crossbenchers demand Office of National Intelligence climate risk report

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator for ACT, Senator David Pocock. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Senator for ACT, Senator David Pocock. Picture by Keegan Carroll

House and Senate crossbenchers have combined to slam the Albanese government for not delivering an "open and transparent conversation" about climate change as a security risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.