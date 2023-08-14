Despite this, the big banks are betting on inertia. They know that, if you get a loan with them, chances are you will stick around for thirty-odd years paying interest. However, just because you start a loan with one bank, it does not mean you have to stay if another bank can offer better terms on your circumstances. But rather than simply going with a big bank, I encourage you to weigh up the costs, services and convenience, and make an informed call.