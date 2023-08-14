Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich has urged businesses to put their money where their mouth is and step up to support women's soccer.
The Matildas' World Cup success has captivated the nation and generated a new wave of supporters.
While women's sport is enjoying an unprecedented moment in the spotlight, officials are aware of the challenge of converting the moment into long-term growth.
Plenty of businesses and politicians have been quick to jump on the bandwagon and now they are being urged to walk the walk and support the sport.
The Matildas' feats on the field are expected to translate to new endorsement deals for household names such as Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Cortnee Vine. Football Australia is also eager to capitalise on the once-in-a-generation opportunity to cash in on the trip to the semi-finals.
The interest, however, is yet to flow through to the A-League Women, with Capital Football struggling to attract corporate support for Canberra United.
While the ACT government increased funding for the team from $125,000 to $250,000, there remain concerns over the financial stability of United.
The Canberra Times in June revealed Canberra United operated at a $600,000 loss in 2022.
It's a situation Slavich has vowed to rectify, however, the team requires additional financial backing in order to compete with its deep-pocketed A-League rivals. With the season extending to 22 games and the salary cap rising, costs are expected to increase this year.
Given the success of the World Cup, the chief is eager to strike while the iron's hot. However, businesses have been slow to throw their support behind Canberra United and women's soccer in general.
The issue isn't confined to soccer, with a number of sports struggling to attract commercial partners for their women's teams.
Slavich has pleaded with the ACT community to get behind the city's only elite soccer team and is even offering tickets to the Matildas' sold out semi-final against England to sponsors.
"I've struggled to get support from the business community for Canberra United," Slavich said.
"We have great support from the University of Canberra, Club Lime and Blumers but I've spoken to a lot of businesses around Canberra and struggled to get support.
"The ACT government is on board with doubling their contribution but we're going from 18 games to 22 games. We've announced a bunch of new players, Michelle Heyman, Vesna Milivojevic and what I'm really calling for is the business community in Canberra to step up.
"We have an elite women's side in Canberra that's not supported enough by Canberra.
"We have [World Cup] tickets for anyone who wants to become a Canberra United sponsor. The minimum support is $2500, plus GST. Reach out, we have tickets available which people cannot access any other way."
Canberra United memberships will go on sale on Tuesday night, with club officials eager to turn casual Matildas fans into passionate supporters of the A-League side.
Beyond the professional level, the Matildas' run to the semi-final has inspired a generation of girls and boys eager to replicate their heroes.
While the true impact of the World Cup likely won't be known until the start of next season, early signs suggest a significant rise in female participation is coming.
Capital Football has access to Football Australia's Legacy '23 fund and is using the money to help clubs attract new players and develop facilities.
"It's all around assisting clubs with getting more females to participate," Slavich said.
"We're supporting the Play On exhibition currently happening at the University of Canberra. It's coaching, it's development, it's all of those aspects.
"We have certainly seen an increase in female participation right across the board, hopefully this will encourage even more. We've been working really hard, not just at Capital Football but right across Football Australia, to have a 50-50 balance of male and female participation. I'm hoping this will help with that rebalancing."
