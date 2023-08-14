Amid the ongoing debate over a potential national Matildas public holiday, the former deputy prime minister has made an embarrassing admission.
Barnaby Joyce has revealed he, and the crowd gathered at a country pub, managed on Saturday night to watch a replay of a July pre-World Cup warm-up match between Australia and France, while more than 4 million other Australians took in the live, nail-biting quarter-final between the two nations.
He even posted a video of himself at the venue enjoying the wrong Matildas win saying: "In every country pub, city club, suburban home they are doing this tonight. Watching the Matildas."
The now opposition frontbencher came clean to the mix-up on breakfast TV while debating the merits of a national holiday if Australia beats England's Lionesses in the semi-final on Wednesday.
"I went to the pub and watched them on the weekend, but I think, and you'll see it on the Facebook post, I think we were watching the wrong game," Mr Joyce told the Sunrise program.
"I think they'd put on a repeat because it was on Channel 10. I don't think it was the right one, because when we finished the game Australia had won one nil in full-time. So, moving along, that's good. Still won."
Well over 4 million other Australians, according to Seven West and ratings agency OzTAM, watched the match, which was the most watched sporting event in Australia since Cathy Freeman won the 400 metres final in Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and the biggest streaming event in Australia.
But the member for New England and fellow pub goers were somewhere else. A place where there was no win on penalties 7-6.
"I know. It was an incredible penalty shootout which we never ... we went and had dinner because we thought they'd won one nil at full-time. Incredible. Anyway," he admitted to the incredulous host Natalie Barr and Labor sparring partner Tanya Plibersek.
"Australia just won one-nil. I think it was a previous game. It was pretty dodgy whatever was happening I think it was pretty dodgy. I don't think they'd paid for their vision or something.
"But anyway, so, such is life. Congratulations."
Back to the main question. Does he want a national public holiday if the Matildas achieve an extraordinary win through to the final?
Coalition members are lining up to say no.
"I think it's a very good reason for the Matildas to have a day off. But look, why didn't we have a day off after the Diamonds [netball national team] won [the World Cup]?" Mr Joyce said.
"I mean that they would have just put just as much effort in as anybody else. When we go well in the Olympics, we're gonna have a day off after that?
"We've just got to be really careful, this taking days off because ultimately somebody does pay. I mean, it's not a case of it's for free."
Mr Joyce joins his leader, David Littleproud, in saying such a holiday cannot be afforded. But the Prime Minister is all for it and will be taking it up with states and territory leaders at Wednesday's national cabinet meeting in Brisbane.
"Regardless of what happens, what we need to do is to have a proper celebration for the Matildas and their achievements," Anthony Albanese said.
Ms Plibersek said it is for the states and territories to decide, and while there is support from NSW and the ACT, she had this prediction.
"I don't think Australians will be doing much work the day after a Matildas win if they win the whole World Cup," she told Sunrise. "It would just be a day of hanging around the water cooler talking about how great it was if people were at work."
Australia v England, Wednesday, 8pm (AEST), Stadium Australia.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
