There are many reasons why a person may find themselves homeless, and assumptions regarding poor life choices are quite a way down the list. The Guardian recently reported that social housing grew by just 74 dwellings in four years, despite the wait least jumping to almost $60k Victorians. Interestingly, the Victorian government's "Big Housing Build", touted to deliver at least 16,000 social and affordable houses by 2026, also involved the demolition of many dwellings at the same time.

