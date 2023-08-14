The Canberra Times
Services Australia Community and Public Sector Union members to strike for one hour

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 15 2023 - 9:57am, first published August 14 2023 - 10:00pm
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly has blasted proposed changes to Services Australia staff's conditions. Picture by Gary Ramage
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly has blasted proposed changes to Services Australia staff's conditions. Picture by Gary Ramage

Union members in Services Australia will stop work for an hour on Tuesday, protesting proposed changes to their entitlements, as they escalate two weeks of industrial action over APS pay and conditions.

