With all the advice that has been sought, given and taken over the years we are somehow expected to believe that advice from another body, just because it is in the constitution, will fix problems that have thus far proved intractable. But why are we in this position? In a stunning feat of PR and manipulation of the media, a relatively small group of Indigenous activists have taken it upon themselves to promote the Voice as the solution. I served on the referendum council from 2015 to 2017. Noel Pearson's idea for the Voice was well developed back then by him and others at the Cape York Institute. It is my view that, rather than it arising from consultation with Indigenous Australians, it was in fact sold to them, limited in number though they were, through those consultations. Having the final meeting in Alice Springs was a stroke of genius allowing the emotive title "from the heart ".