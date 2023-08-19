The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra mum's new book on how to pay off your mortgage in 10 years

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serina Bird among the new houses of Ginninderry. She says paying off a mortgage in 10 years is possible. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Serina Bird among the new houses of Ginninderry. She says paying off a mortgage in 10 years is possible. Picture by Keegan Carroll

With the number of Australians at risk of mortgage stress the highest it's been in 15 years, it's a bold move to launch a book promising that the average person can pay off their house within a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.