The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Photos

Canberra watching Matildas lose to England in World Cup semi-final at Garema Place

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated August 16 2023 - 11:33pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The air was cold enough to freeze the tears on Canberrans' cheeks as they trudged back home on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.