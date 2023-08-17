Oh my god. Imagine if we had governments which actually did that. Apparently we will no longer need to imagine because ACE (such a great acronym) will partner with government agencies for a small number of evaluations each year. They will check out practice and culture across government. Oh happy day. We wouldn't have to wait years before we knew robodebt was a killer. And we might discover more and better ways to get Australians to volunteer. If they could also volunteer for the "yes" campaign stat, that would be excellent.