The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Lucy Tweed's Every Night Of The Week empire is turning dinner time on its head

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:26pm, first published August 16 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Tweed is not a vegetarian but she loves vegetables. Picture by Simon Davidson
Lucy Tweed is not a vegetarian but she loves vegetables. Picture by Simon Davidson

Lucy Tweed is a saucy lass. Last time we spoke we were talking about three-ways. This time, Wednesday is literally saucy and wet. Has anyone ever made feeding a family this much fun by being so inappropriate?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.