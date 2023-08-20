The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Indigenous Voice campaigns ramp up with Facebook, Instagram spends revealed

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 21 2023 - 6:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The official "yes" Voice to Parliament campaign is now the biggest advertiser on social media, with figures revealed through the Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram showing Yes23 vastly outspending the more targeted "no" campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.