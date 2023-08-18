I haven't been this excited about a restaurant opening for years. Perhaps because the Koto team has been busy making a home at The Lobby. Would it, could it, do one of Canberra's most iconic locations justice?
And the short answer is yes. Yes, 1000 times.
Koto has now opened the big heavy wooden doors for exclusive "first look" sittings and The Canberra Times tasting team was among the first in.
While we'll be back soon for a more in-depth look very soon, here are some first takes.
It's beautiful. From the moment you enter through the Japanese-inspired landscaped gardens you're transported to another place. Crossing the original concrete sign "The Lobby" just fills your heart with joy.
Chief landscape designer Shinya Ueda has turned the entrance of the restaurant into a space that wouldn't be out of place in Kyoto, from which the name of the restaurant has been derived.
Inside, the lights are dim, the seating elegant, with choices of small and large tables and a row of seats along the sushi bar if you want to get close to the action.
Executive chef and sushi master Shinya Nakano has a ticketed tasting menu for the first two weeks of service until August 26. Exclusive sittings from 5.30pm allow Koto to refine its offerings, capturing invaluable feedback and ensuring a standard of excellence before a grand public launch. The release of general bookings and a la carte menu will follow and be announced soon.
But get in quick. There are only three dates available on the booking website.
The menu might change as they test new dishes. But you're in for a treat if the Saikyo miso eggplant, with sweet basil, macadamia and pistachio is on it; so too the Moriwase platter, a selection of premium sashimi, sushi and maki.
And make sure you check out the stone basins in the bathrooms. Amazing.
Stay tuned for more.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.