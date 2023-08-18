The Canberra Times
Ken Cush and Associates initiate class action over ACT Housing forced eviction attempt

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 18 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 4:30pm
Housing Minister Yvette Berry. Picture by Karleen Minney.
Lawyers for victims of the ACT government's failed attempt to force more than 300 tenants out of their homes are initiating a class action.

