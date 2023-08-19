The Canberra Times
Women and children are still dying in domestic violence incidents. A proper plan and funding are needed

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Marie Segrave, Sike Meyer
August 20 2023 - 5:30am
In a week where significant gains in progressing gender equality have been rightly celebrated - including the Matildas sparking a national conversation on valuing of women's sport, and a reported narrowing of the gender pay gap - the killing of Drew Douglas, allegedly by her male partner, is a stark reminder that violence against women remains a national crisis in Australia.

