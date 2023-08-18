The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Michelle Grattan | Anthony Albanese gets his way with AUKUS at national Labor conference

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated August 18 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Predictably, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese got his way on AUKUS at Labor's national conference on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.