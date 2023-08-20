That secretary was Kathryn Campbell. Former public service commissioner Andrew Podger says the bill is "hopeless". That's right in more ways than one. It's hopeless in conception and it offers no realistic hope of fixing a public service that's short-changing governments and citizens. If those responsible for this pygmy of a bill have taken into account its possible "long term impacts" it doesn't show. That is, the bill's public service designers may have not practised the stewardship discipline they're proposing for junior staff. If they have, let them bring forth the documentation to prove otherwise.