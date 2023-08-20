The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Scott Prasser | Why did Labor shoot down Ralph Babet's COVID inquiry bill?

By Scott Prasser
August 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A funny thing happened in the Senate last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.