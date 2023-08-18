The Canberra Times
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spent more than $3.75 million on special purpose RAAF flights during his first year in office

Justine Landis-Hanley
Justine Landis-Hanley
August 18 2023 - 9:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has charged taxpayers more than $3.75 million for special-purpose RAAF flights since April last year. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese charged taxpayers more than $3.75 million for special-purpose RAAF flights from April 2022 to June this year, documents released under freedom of information reveal.

