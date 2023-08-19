Two men were refused bail in the Goulburn Local Court this week after NSW Drug and Firearms Squad detectives made a pre-dawn raid on a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory inside a large industrial shed at Marulan.
Around 4.10am on Thursday, heavily-armed tactical police in breathing apparatus, together with detectives attached to Strike Force Crear executed a search warrant on the property.
Two men, both aged 49, were arrested without incident.
During the search, police found a large inactive clandestine laboratory located within a large industrial shed at the back of the property.
Items linked to drug manufacture were found and seized, including approximately 16kg of methamphetamine oil.
Specialist police from the Chemical Operations Team were called in to dismantle the lab.
A short time later the same morning, police swooped on a second address in Rossmore, in Sydney's far south-west, where a further 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, electronic devices and documents linked to the same investigation were seized.
The total value of the drugs seized was estimated by police at $6.5 million.
Following further inquiries, a 55-year-old man was arrested at a home in St Clair shortly before 11am the same day. A search warrant at the house found more than $18,000 in cash.
The two men arrested at Marulan will be back before the court again on September 27.
One was charged with knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group and taking part in the manufacture of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.
The second man was charged with participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity and taking part in the manufacture of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.
Investigations under Strike Force Crear are ongoing.
