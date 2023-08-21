The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Crispin Hull | The solution to our housing crisis is becoming obvious

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
August 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A lawyer friend of mine who has acted on and off for large developers once told me that the really big money in Australia is made from change of land use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.