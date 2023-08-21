They have been working hard in the background with limited resources, sponsorship, support and, yep, pay, literally for decades. And yet they have qualified for every Women's FIFA World Cup since 1995, they have reached the quarter finals in 2007, 2011 and 2015, and they reached a FIFA world ranking of fourth in 2017. Despite sitting at 10th in the world going into the 2023 tournament, they made it further than they ever have before, beating higher ranking teams to make it to the semis in some gripping football moments that will be remembered for years to come.